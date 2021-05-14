Is Larissa From '90 Day Fiancé' Really Pregnant?By Allison Cacich
May. 14 2021, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET
Though Larissa Lima hasn't been an active part of the 90 Day Fiancé world since late 2020, fans haven't stopped wanting to keep up with the former reality star. Larissa was previously fired from the franchise after participating in an adult entertainment show to unveil her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover, a decision that's been embroiled in controversy.
But lately fans have been thinking that Larissa has some news to share. After posting a photo of a bare baby bump on her Instagram stories, fans thought that the 34-year-old was confirming that she was pregnant with another child, but is that the truth? Is Larissa really pregnant?
Is Larissa from '90 Day Fiancé' pregnant again?
Larissa isn't pregnant. Instead, she was sharing the news of another pregnancy in the reality TV universe. The same image that Larissa shared can actually be found on the TikTok account of former Unexpected star McKayla Adkins. McKayla, who is also engaged to be married soon to her boyfriend Ethan, recently revealed that she is also expecting her third child, her first with her current fiancé.
In a TikTok video, McKayla shared a positive pregnancy test followed by a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump. "Surprise!" she wrote. "I'll be five weeks on Monday ... [We're] nervous to share [because] it's so early but [we're] so excited. We [can't] wait to share our journey with everyone!"
Although McKayla previously shared that she was done having kids, she responded in a comment on her post, "I let my past experiences get in the way of what I actually wanted. I'm so excited for this pregnancy [though] and to be doing it with my husband."
So, why is Larissa sharing McKayla's post? Well, it's actually become pretty common in the world of reality TV. Earlier this year, Teen Mom star Maci Bookout made fans think that she was expecting another little one in her family, but she was actually resharing a post made by 16 and Pregnant alum Izabella Tovar. Teen Mom star Janelle Eason once revealed on a reunion special that companies pay her to share articles and post on her behalf, so it's possible that's what's happening here as well.
What happened to Larissa’s kids in Brazil?
Viewers often forget that the former TLC star has two kids back home in South America. In a YouTube video, Larissa revealed more information about what happened to Luane and Arry. Luane is currently being taken care of by Larissa's mother and father, though she claims that she tries to send money home to her daughter as much as possible.
Arry, on the other hand, was adopted by his aunt. Though Larissa said it was a difficult decision for her, she previously claimed that she was not able to emotionally or financially support him, in part because his father refused to pay child support. Because she knew that his aunt loved him dearly, she believed that she could provide a better life for Arry.