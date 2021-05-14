Is Larissa From '90 Day Fiancé' Really Pregnant?

Though Larissa Lima hasn't been an active part of the 90 Day Fiancé world since late 2020, fans haven't stopped wanting to keep up with the former reality star. Larissa was previously fired from the franchise after participating in an adult entertainment show to unveil her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover, a decision that's been embroiled in controversy .

But lately fans have been thinking that Larissa has some news to share. After posting a photo of a bare baby bump on her Instagram stories, fans thought that the 34-year-old was confirming that she was pregnant with another child, but is that the truth? Is Larissa really pregnant?

Is Larissa from '90 Day Fiancé' pregnant again?

Larissa isn't pregnant. Instead, she was sharing the news of another pregnancy in the reality TV universe. The same image that Larissa shared can actually be found on the TikTok account of former Unexpected star McKayla Adkins. McKayla, who is also engaged to be married soon to her boyfriend Ethan, recently revealed that she is also expecting her third child, her first with her current fiancé.

In a TikTok video, McKayla shared a positive pregnancy test followed by a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump. "Surprise!" she wrote. "I'll be five weeks on Monday ... [We're] nervous to share [because] it's so early but [we're] so excited. We [can't] wait to share our journey with everyone!"

Although McKayla previously shared that she was done having kids, she responded in a comment on her post, "I let my past experiences get in the way of what I actually wanted. I'm so excited for this pregnancy [though] and to be doing it with my husband."

