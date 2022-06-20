Lockjaw Has Been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Before — Will He Be in 'Ms. Marvel'?
As a more notable inclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel could be a bridge for all sorts of Marvel characters to cross over. We already know that the young superhero (Iman Vellani) be fighting alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in The Marvels in 2023, but she might even be able to pave the way for other pre-existing characters to appear more firmly within the film franchise.
That includes the likes of the little-remembered but big and lovable Lockjaw.
This character has technically appeared in the MCU before, but could he play a bigger role in the on-screen pantheon paired up with Kamala Khan? Let's break down what we know about Lockjaw showing up in Ms. Marvel.
Is Lockjaw in 'Ms. Marvel'? That might depend on the story.
In Ms. Marvel on Disney+, Kamala Khan is a nerdy and awkward Pakistani-American girl. While she tries to navigate her adolescence and her Muslim culture, she would much rather fantasize about being a superhero like her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel.
Kamala gets her chance to prove herself as a superhero when a mysterious bangle grants her the power to manipulate hard light into all sorts of shapes and structures.
While the show has yet to fully explain the nature of her powers, the origins of her abilities could prove crucial when it comes to including more characters from across the MCU. In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman whose powers to stretch and grow are unlocked after being exposed to the Terrigen Mists. She exists as part of a special race of humans who also have their own unique abilities.
If Kamala is indeed an Inhuman in the MCU, then Lockjaw's appearance would be more likely.
Dedicated MCU fans will remember that Lockjaw is already canon to the MCU. He is an enormous bulldog with the ability to teleport anywhere. Lockjaw is a major character in Inhumans, an ill-fated TV series that aired on ABC in 2017.
It lasted for one eight-episode season and received scathing reviews during its broadcast. Nevertheless, actor Anson Mount reprised his role in the series as an alternate version of Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
There exists some precedence for Inhumans to make a resurgence through the Ms. Marvel series. In fact, Iman Vellani herself reportedly tried to sneak in a Lockjaw Easter egg into the first episode. As a self-proclaimed Marvel super fan, she wanted to include a reference to the character. According to Iman during a Ms. Marvel premiere event, "it did not happen."
At this point, we can only hope that Lockjaw gets a shout-out in the series, especially since they're so close in the comics.
Who is Lockjaw in Marvel Comics?
Heroes are no strangers to having sidekicks to back them up. For Ms. Marvel in the comics, she has Lockjaw. Originally, Lockjaw is sent by the Inhuman queen Medusa to keep an eye on Kamala after she awakens to her powers. They become close companions as Lockjaw assists Ms. Marvel in her heroic escapades.
Whether or not he'll continue that legacy in the MCU remains to be seen. New episodes of Ms. Marvel stream every Wednesday on Disney+.