Wait, Is Micah Plath Already Engaged? He Seems Serious About Veronica Peters

When one door closes on a Plath family relationship to follow, another door apparently opens. Because although eldest son Ethan Plath split from now-ex Olivia Plath, his younger brother Micah Plath appears to be on the road to his own wedding at some point. At least, that's what fans of Welcome to Plathville think. So, is Micah Plath engaged to Veronica Peters or not?

Ahead of the Sept. 24 episode of the TLC show, Micah shared a big update on social media regarding his girlfriend. And she might not just be his girlfriend for very much longer. So whether you think the pair has what it takes to get through the difficulties of sharing their relationship on TV or not, Micah seems to be in it for the long haul.

Is Micah Plath engaged?

As of now, Micah has not announced an engagement or proposal when it comes to Veronica. He did, however, tag her in an Instagram post and it was hard to miss that the username he tagged is "Veronica.Plath." But don't get too excited just yet. Although the account is legitimate, it's apparently just a joint Instagram account for Micah and Veronica to run together.

That could be indicative of a solid future, though. Even if Micah hasn't yet popped the question, they've taken the leap to starting a shared social media account for their fans and followers to keep up with their relationship. That's certainly a step in the right direction. It's like the Gen Z equivalent of moving in together — or something like that. Either way, Veronica is also already heavily ingrained in the Plath family.

In the Sept. 24 episode of Welcome to Plathville, Micah insists that Veronica is basically part of the family and that she can even join the family band if she wants to. And when they go to look at rings, Micah doesn't immediately shoot down the idea of getting an engagement ring at some point. For what it's worth, Micah at least buys her what he calls a "cocktail ring." Who knows — they could have the first ever televised Plath wedding.

Micah Plath's girlfriend Veronica Peters is a real estate agent in Florida.

Although Veronica isn't experienced in reality TV, it didn't take long for her to agree to be on camera for Welcome to Plathville. However, that might be because she is used to being something of a public figure. Veronica is a real estate agent in Florida, and her Instagram account for her career is dedicated to sharing her success.