Wait, Is 'Below Deck's Parker McCown Really Still Breastfed?

The current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is proving to be even more exciting than the original show and its Mediterranean spinoff — in part because it's so much more challenging to man a sailing vessel than it is a regular motorboat.

But another aspect that's making this season incredibly enjoyable is the hilarious cast who works on the exterior and interior of the yacht. And if we had to pick, we'd select potential future couple Madison Stalker and Parker McCown as the most amusing on deck.

Deckhand Parker McCown is half insufferable, half endearingly quirky, and somehow always thinks he knows better than the rest of the exterior crew, even though he's the greenest on board.