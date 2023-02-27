Home > Television > NCIS Source: CBS 'NCIS' Fans Fear They'll Have to Say Goodbye to *THIS* Beloved Cast Member Soon By Pretty Honore Feb. 27 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

In 2022, we were introduced to Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) after longtime series lead Mark Harmon made his exit from the show after almost 20 years. Since then, the new Special Agent in Charge has left quite an impression on viewers. After a one-week hiatus, NCIS returns for Episode 15 on Monday, Feb. 27, and we have plenty of questions that need answers. For example — is Agent Parker leaving NCIS?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Gary Cole's Agent Alden Parker Leaving 'NCIS'?

Fans who fear that they may have to say goodbye to another team leader can rest easy. There’s no indication that Agent Alden Parker is leaving NCIS anytime soon. In fact, Season 19 of NCIS takes viewers on a trip down memory lane to get a better understanding of his backstory. In the Feb. 13 episode — entitled “Old Wounds” — Parker got closure on an unsolved case. But he didn’t do it without breaking protocol.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Parker and his ex-partner Jeremy Brighton (Michael Patrick Thorton) were reunited after an old foe came out of hiding. The suspect in question was responsible for paralyzing Brighton during a drug raid, and Parker wanted revenge by any means necessary. Unfortunately, those means got him pretty much thrown off the case. It’s unclear whether or not Parker will face additional consequences for his actions, but we know he’ll be back to cracking cases soon.

The synopsis for Episode 15 teases that Parker will get yet another blast from the past when his elderly father, Roman Parker (played by Francis X. McCarthy), moves in after getting booted from his assisted living facility for bad behavior. Luckily, he arrives just in time to help Parker and the gang out with their latest case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

“NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident; Parker's dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation,” the synopsis reads.