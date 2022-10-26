Fans Are Curious Whether Everyone's Favorite Princess Will Appear in 'Andor'

Currently, Princess Leia has not appeared in Andor. The show's first season has twelve episodes released weekly to Disney Plus, so it is possible she could appear in the future. Andor was even recently renewed for a second season that could see more hints about Princess Leia, especially because the season will lead into the events of Rogue One.

However, many fans believe Leia has good reason not to appear in Andor, despite appearing (briefly) at the end of Rogue One.