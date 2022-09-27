Is Rachel Recchia Hitting the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Beach to Look for Love? Details!

It's the best time of the year Bachelor Nation — we're hitting the Bachelor in Paradise beach once again! Forget the drama at the Bachelor Mansion. It's all surf, sand, cocktails from Wells, and good vibes only from here on out.

Oh, who are we kidding? Bachelor in Paradise can bring the best kind of mess that hooks us every week. In honor of the drama, we wanted to know if former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia might be throwing her hat in on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?