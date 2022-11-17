'The Walking Dead' Fans Hope to See Rick Reunite With His Kids in the Series Finale
The most dedicated fans of The Walking Dead have remained with the series through tons of ups and downs, repetitive storylines, and new character introductions. And now, ahead of the series finale, they all want the same thing: for Rick Grimes to come back for one final hurrah after what feels like a lifetime away.
So, will Rick be in The Walking Dead series finale? He left the show in Season 9 when he was believed to die in a bridge explosion. In Season 11, however, Michonne gets a clue that he's still alive, and Judith knows the truth too.
But no one else is privy to this information. If he were to show up, even for a scene or two, it would certainly make the series finale memorable.
Is Rick in 'The Walking Dead' finale?
Right now, most of the details about The Walking Dead finale are under wraps. All of the other episodes of Season 11 were available on the AMC Plus app one week early, but the finale will air live on TV for the first time. That alone shows how much is being kept hush-hush, and it lends some hope to fans who think Rick will be in the finale in some way.
Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, isn't listed on IMDb as part of the cast for The Walking Dead series finale, but again, that could just be because details about the final episode are that secret. Even though no one attached to the show has come out to say that Rick is in the series finale, fans have their theories. And honestly, some are just wild enough to be true.
One Twitter account dedicated to The Walking Dead universe tweeted a poll asking if fans think Rick will be in the finale in a dream sequence with Judith or in an end credits scene. The latter is something not many have considered, especially since Rick and Michonne are set to reprise their roles in their own spinoff.
Another fan tweeted that they believe Judith will tell the rest of the group that her father is still alive. However, since Daryl's confirmed spinoff sees him in France, it seems unlikely that he would leave the country if he knows Rick is out there.
Other viewers have shared on social media that they just hope against all odds to finally see Rick on The Walking Dead again. He has been in the back end of Season 11 in flashbacks, but we all know that's not the same thing as Andrew Lincoln reprising his role in brand new scenes.
Are any other 'Walking Dead' characters going to be in Rick and Michonne's show?
So far, we don't have many details about Rick and Michonne's Walking Dead spinoff. What we do know is that they reunite in some way and embark on a new adventure. And it's a TV show instead of the movie that was planned once upon a time, so there's room for future seasons. But as far as other characters from the franchise, that's still a mystery.
It's hard to imagine that Rick and Michonne would just go about their new life together, knowing their children are still out there. Even if Michonne has a lot to get through before finding Rick, hopefully, Judith and RJ can join the spinoff show at some point.
For now, though, fans are focused on The Walking Dead finale and all the emotions that are sure to come with it.
Watch The Walking Dead on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.