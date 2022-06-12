When Will ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Return for Season 8?

Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told Decider in April that the writers and producers of the AMC show were in “the planning stages” of Season 8 at the time. “So of course, given our move, the story is being constructed with that in mind in terms of the locations we’re writing to,” he added. “You’ll see this is further down in Season 7, but the end of Season 7 was written with the move in mind. So the narrative is geared towards the change of location as well.”