Is the Movie 'Roofman' Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know The film stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, and Peter Dinklage. By Niko Mann Published June 25 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures / YouTube

People are asking if the new movie, Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, is based on a true story. The Magic Mike star plays an Army Ranger in the film who breaks into several McDonald's restaurants via holes in the roofs of the fast-food joints.

Article continues below advertisement

After Paramount Pictures dropped the film's trailer on June 25, people began asking about the real-life "Roofman." Here's what we know about the notorious robber.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Roofman' based on a true story?

Yes, Roofman is based on the real life of Jeffrey Manchester. According to The Charlotte Observer, Jeffrey is a former U.S. Army Reserve Officer who is also known as the "Rooftop Robber" due to his breaking into several McDonald's in North Carolina. He got into the restaurants by cutting holes in the roofs of the McDonald's before being caught two years later.

The "Roofman" was caught in 2000 and sentenced to 45 years, but after four years inside, he escaped from prison and hid inside an abandoned Circuit City and a Toys R Us store. Ironically, he was caught after his fingerprint was found on a DVD copy of the film Catch Me If You Can, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life con-artist Frank Abagnale Jr. Jeffrey reportedly survived on snacks and baby food while hiding in the stores.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey was called a "polite robber" who made sure the employees were wearing their jackets before locking them into walk-in coolers. He also let one employee take some sausage that was cooking off the grill before locking him in the cooler. He began dating a woman he met at church before he was caught again six months later. The single mother with two children is played by Kirsten Dunst in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage also stars in the movie along with Bloodline actor Ben Mendelsohn, Get Out actor LaKeith Stanfield, Fargo star Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage headline "Roofman," the new dark comedy from "Blue Valentine" and "The Place Beyond the Pines" director Derek Cianfrance.



The film opens in theaters October 10. Watch the trailer here: https://t.co/ivJzAWUorJ pic.twitter.com/7XMfFeZzVo — Variety (@Variety) June 25, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Channing spoke about his new role with Entertainment Weekly, and he said that he talked to Jeffrey about making the movie. "When you're living inside the walls of a Toys 'R' Us, there's a lot of time you have to figure out what to do with your life," he joked.