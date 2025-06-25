Is the Movie 'Roofman' Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
The film stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, and Peter Dinklage.
People are asking if the new movie, Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, is based on a true story. The Magic Mike star plays an Army Ranger in the film who breaks into several McDonald's restaurants via holes in the roofs of the fast-food joints.
After Paramount Pictures dropped the film's trailer on June 25, people began asking about the real-life "Roofman." Here's what we know about the notorious robber.
Is 'Roofman' based on a true story?
Yes, Roofman is based on the real life of Jeffrey Manchester. According to The Charlotte Observer, Jeffrey is a former U.S. Army Reserve Officer who is also known as the "Rooftop Robber" due to his breaking into several McDonald's in North Carolina. He got into the restaurants by cutting holes in the roofs of the McDonald's before being caught two years later.
The "Roofman" was caught in 2000 and sentenced to 45 years, but after four years inside, he escaped from prison and hid inside an abandoned Circuit City and a Toys R Us store. Ironically, he was caught after his fingerprint was found on a DVD copy of the film Catch Me If You Can, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life con-artist Frank Abagnale Jr.
Jeffrey reportedly survived on snacks and baby food while hiding in the stores.
Jeffrey was called a "polite robber" who made sure the employees were wearing their jackets before locking them into walk-in coolers. He also let one employee take some sausage that was cooking off the grill before locking him in the cooler. He began dating a woman he met at church before he was caught again six months later. The single mother with two children is played by Kirsten Dunst in the film.
Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage also stars in the movie along with Bloodline actor Ben Mendelsohn, Get Out actor LaKeith Stanfield, Fargo star Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Channing spoke about his new role with Entertainment Weekly, and he said that he talked to Jeffrey about making the movie.
"When you're living inside the walls of a Toys 'R' Us, there's a lot of time you have to figure out what to do with your life," he joked.
"I really hope Jeff likes the movie. He's made some bad decisions in his life," he added. "That is a fact. But he is probably the first one to tell you that. But I just find him such a beautiful and unfortunate soul. It breaks my heart; he’s so smart and alive, even on a phone call. The first time I ever talked to him, I was nervous, and he knew things about me and asked me about my life. He made things really easy."
The "Roofman" is scheduled to be released from prison on Dec. 4, 2036. The film will be in theaters on October 10.