The ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Season 9 Reunion Will Be “Very Lit,” but What About Season 10?

Fans undoubtedly want to know if Shahs of Sunset is canceled or renewed, now that the Bravo reality show is wrapping up its current, ninth season.

The bad news? Bravo hasn’t announced a tenth season of Shahs. The good news? The cable network also hasn’t announced an end to the show.

Besides, Bravo only started hyping up Season 9 a month before it premiered, so the radio silence about a possible tenth season isn’t unusual.