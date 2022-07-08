Sheree Zampino Has Garcelle Beauvais’s Back on ‘RHOBH’ — Is She Getting a Diamond?
After two successful seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actress Garcelle Beauvais brought someone from her real-life friend circle into the cast. In Season 12 of the Bravo hit, viewers have watched her spend time with boutique owner (and former wife of Will Smith) Sheree Zampino.
While Sheree has appeared on RHOBH before — she first popped up in Season 4 with then-husband Terrell Fletcher, and again alongside Garcelle in Seasons 10 and 11 — she’s now officially one of the show’s "friends." Though her time onscreen has so far been brief, she's already made a big impact on fans. In fact, many viewers are already calling for her to be promoted to a full-time castmate.
So, is Sheree Zampino getting a diamond on RHOBH? Let’s find out!
‘RHOBH’ fans believe Sheree Zampino deserves a diamond after her first season as a "friend."
Since joining the RHOBH cast, Garcelle has proven she can hold her own against her co-stars. In Season 12, Episode 9, The Jamie Foxx Show alum confronted Erika Jayne for offending her sons Oliver and Jax at her birthday party. During the event, Erika offered to have a “threeway” with Oliver and his wife, then later told 14-year-old Jax to “get the f--k out” out of the room. Once she learned about Erika’s actions, Garcelle briefly scolded her but then moved on with her party.
After the event, Sheree went to Garcelle’s house for a luncheon. Before the rest of the ladies arrived, the longtime friends discussed Erika’s comments. As Garcelle explained what happened to Sheree, the newcomer instantly defended her pal, saying she would “take her earrings off” to protect her if needed. Sheree also applauded Garcelle for “setting a b---h straight.”
Following her debut, many fans have felt that Sheree deserves a full-time spot on RHOBH. Some even believe she should take the spot of newcomer Diana Jenkins next season, who's received mixed reviews since joining the show. These feelings have been further fueled by the fact that Garcelle recently called Diana "uneducated" for comments she made about a "Black content creator."
As of this writing, Bravo hasn’t confirmed if Sheree will hold a diamond in the future.
Sheree Zampino isn’t new to reality TV fame.
While Sheree is still considered a "friend" of RHOBH, she’s been around famous people for quite some time. In 1992, the Fashion Institute of Technology grad married Will Smith and welcomed their son, Trey, in November that same year. The couple was only married for three years but have maintained a positive relationship ever since.
Sheree also isn’t a stranger to reality TV. She starred in VH1’s Hollywood Exes from 2012 until 2014. Additionally, she's appeared on two episodes of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk.
Only time will tell if Sheree will receive a diamond on RHOBH. However, Garcelle said her friend’s presence makes filming the reality show a little easier now. Per People, before Bravo hired Sheree, Garcelle said she would love to have her on the show so the cast would include "someone I can trust."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.