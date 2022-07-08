Sheree Zampino Has Garcelle Beauvais’s Back on ‘RHOBH’ — Is She Getting a Diamond?

While Sheree has appeared on RHOBH before — she first popped up in Season 4 with then-husband Terrell Fletcher, and again alongside Garcelle in Seasons 10 and 11 — she’s now officially one of the show’s "friends." Though her time onscreen has so far been brief, she's already made a big impact on fans. In fact, many viewers are already calling for her to be promoted to a full-time castmate.

So, is Sheree Zampino getting a diamond on RHOBH? Let’s find out!