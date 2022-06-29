'Spellbreak' Has Had a Middling Run as a Battle Royale Game — Is It Shutting Down?

Whether or not the game's low popularity was the cause of this next part, Proletariat has decided that it's time to move on. On June 28, 2022, the dev team confirmed that they would be shutting down game servers in early 2023.

In an official blog post, the Spellbreak team said, "We are grateful to everyone in the game's community for exploring the magical worlds and experiences we created together."

For what it's worth, the team is moving on to different pastures. Not necessarily greener, but different.