Is Spirit Halloween Open on Halloween? Here’s When You Can Still Shop

If you’re planning a last-minute costume run, you might want to check Spirit Halloween’s hours first.

Published Oct. 31 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET

Is Spirit Halloween Open on Halloween
For anyone who waits until Oct. 31 to pull together a costume, the same question comes up every year. Is Spirit Halloween open on Halloween? The spooky pop-up retailer is famous for saving last-minute trick-or-treaters, but you might be wondering how late you can shop before the doors close for the season.

The good news is that Spirit Halloween doesn’t disappear at midnight. In fact, most locations stay open right through the big night itself. So if you find yourself missing something from your costume or have a last-minute need for something spooky, you do have options and aren't limited to the picked-over items at your local big-box store.

Here’s what we know about Halloween hours, store closures, and the post-holiday deals that keep fans coming back even after Oct. 31.

Spirit Halloween Storefront
Yes, Spirit Halloween is open on Halloween night.

According to Spirit Halloween’s official website, the stores are open on Halloween, with many locations operating until 10 p.m. This gives shoppers one last chance to grab last-minute costumes, makeup, and decorations before the trick-or-treat rush.

However, not every store follows the same schedule. Some locations close earlier, at 9 p.m. Before heading out, check the Spirit Halloween store locator to confirm your local store’s exact closing time.

Since Spirit Halloween stores are temporary pop-ups, hours depend heavily on where they’re located. Some are set up in major shopping centers, others in standalone buildings or former retail spaces, so their hours usually follow local guidelines.

The easiest way to confirm when your nearest store is open is to use the store locator on Spirit’s official website. Just enter your ZIP code to see address details, daily hours, and contact info for each location near you.

But why do they stay open through Halloween night? Last-minute shoppers! People who realize their costume needs an upgrade, forgot the fog machine, or suddenly decide they do want to decorate the porch. Staying open through Halloween night lets fans keep the spooky spirit alive right up until the final trick-or-treater knocks.

And while the company is best known for its seasonal stores, Spirit also operates year-round online, so the Halloween fun doesn’t completely vanish after November.

Spirit Halloween Store Sign
Many Spirit Halloween stores stay open through Nov. 3.

While Halloween might be the main event, Spirit Halloween doesn’t shut down immediately after the holiday ends.

According to the company’s website, many stores remain open through Nov. 3, giving shoppers a few extra days to snag clearance deals on costumes, props, and décor. Clearance shopping after Halloween has become something of a tradition for die-hard Spirit fans.

So, is Spirit Halloween open on Halloween? Absolutely.

Most stores welcome shoppers until 10 p.m., though some close earlier. Just check the store locator before you head out, and don’t forget, even after the candy’s gone, Spirit Halloween will be open a few more days, with items on clearance, for people who want to get a head start on next year's plans.

