Tana Mongeau Is Suing Spirit Halloween for Allegedly Using Her Photo on a Costume Package

Forget goblins, ghouls, and things that go bump in the night — it seems that the scariest thing facing Spirit Halloween right now is a lawsuit from content creator Tana Mongeau. In a recent episode of her Cancelled podcast, while chatting with friend and fellow controversial influencer Brooke Schofield, Tana revealed that she's currently taking legal action against the company over an issue with their costume packaging.

On the episode, she explained that she believes that Spirit Halloween is using a photo of her without her permission to sell costumes of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. In the comments, though, some folks think it looks nothing like her. Let's take a look.

Tana Mongeau is suing Spirit Halloween.

On Oct. 30, just one day before Halloween, Tana Mongeau took to Instagram to share a post comparing a photo of herself in her Sally costume and a photo of one of Spirit Halloween's packages for the same costume. In her caption, she tagged the company and said, "Run me my check."

While it seemed at the time like a joke, with Spirit Halloween even responding, "Why'd you post the same pic twice," it turns out that she wasn't kidding around. On a recent episode of the Cancelled podcast, Tana dropped a bombshell: "I'm suing Spirit Halloween." Apparently, Tana believes that the company is actually using a doctored image of her face to sell their Sally wig, though commenters disagree.

"Is it actually a photo of you?" Brooke asked Tana on the show. Tana replied, "So ... we've been going back and forth on all of this, but essentially, I can't prove that it's not a photo of me. I've come to the conclusion that I think it is a photo of me."

She explained that when she made her post, in addition to their playful comment, they also slid into her DMs to say, "You know we love to cause a little mischief." "So no one is negating that this [is] me," she said.

While she expressed that she feels "dirty" suing them just to get money because she's already so rich, she still thought that something needed to be done. Plus, she joked, her house "may need a badminton court."

Many think the photo looks nothing like Tana.

While some viewers are encouraging her to sue, many are expressing the thought that the photo she's suing over looks nothing like her. "I just went and [looked], and I NEVER would have thought that looked like her before seeing this. And I still don't after seeing it," one commenter on TikTok wrote.

Another said, "The stitches aren’t the same. Am I missing something?" Others think that Spirit Halloween's responses to the situation clearly show that they thought Tana was joking around about the similarity.