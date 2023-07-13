Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus's Underrated Masterpiece 'The Afterparty' Nails Improv Comedy Apple TV Plus's murder mystery anthology series 'The Afterparty' is a genre-bending comedy — but is it also improv? Read on to find out! By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 13 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Apple TV Plus

From the minds of Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller — known for writing and directing films like The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and the animated Spider-Verse franchise — comes The Afterparty, a genre-bending murder mystery anthology series.

Article continues below advertisement

The Apple TV Plus original series "explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective," per the official synopsis. With most murder mysteries, actors are often required to stick closely to the script — but is that the case for Apple's whodunit comedy series? Not quite, so stick around to learn how the cast incorporated improv into The Afterparty.

Source: Apple TV Plus Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprise their roles as Aniq and Zoë in Season 2 of 'The Afterparty'

Article continues below advertisement

So, is 'The Afterparty' improv?

Although a murder mystery at its core, The Afterparty features an ensemble of comedic powerhouses and encourages them to improvise. Ahead of its debut in January 2022, Ike Barinholtz — who played Brett in Season 1 and has a strong background in improv — spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about incorporating improv into the show.

"I know they hired me because I'm an improviser, and how do I make this better [when] it's already great?" he told the outlet. "And, for the most part, it's not even about making it better, it's just being like, 'This seems like a little fun area where I can see a little run going here,' you know what I mean?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple TV Plus In Season 1 of 'The Afterparty,' Brett's episode resembles an action-packed blockbuster.

Ike continued, "And just all the credit to Chris Miller, to have this so mapped out in that brain of his and executing it to the level he did where he could allow for stuff like that ... [and] guide the improv. Guide it to a place where it's usable." "A lot of time, you have actors improvising and stuff, and a lot of times, it's just masturbatory, for lack of a better term, because there's no chance it's gonna end up in the movie because it's not necessarily on story or in character," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Chris is able to push you to a place with it where you feel like you're adding, you feel like you're contributing, you feel like you're getting out what's inside your head. But it has a halfway decent chance of being in the final product, which is all credit to him," the Blockers star explained.

Zoë Chao said it's "so fun" being on the set of 'The Afterparty.'

Zoë Chao, who reprises her role as Zoë in Season 2 of The Afterparty, previously revealed that being on the set is "so fun" — but she felt insecure because her role doesn't require as many comedic moments as others.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's so fun being on set, and everyone is so funny, and everyone is so alive and going off in the most incredible ways, and there were moments where I was like, 'Man, I'm not doing anything funny. I'm not funny,'" she sadly admitted to ComicBook.com. I did actually really get down on myself."

Source: Apple TV Plus Zoë Chao reprise her roles as Zoë in Season 2 of 'The Afterparty.'

Article continues below advertisement

Zoë added," And then I had to remember that, 'Wait, we're all responsible for different parts of the story, just tell your part of the story, Zoë, and that's how you can best serve.' And so it was a good learning moment for me, to step back and be like, 'Okay, what is it we're trying to do and how do I fit into this puzzle?'"