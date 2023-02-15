Will There Be a 'Below Deck Adventure' Reunion? Here's What We Know

Did you know that Below Deck has four spinoff series? There's Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and, of course, Below Deck Adventure. Below Deck Adventure follows the crew and passengers on the Mercury as the ship sails around the Norway Fjords. In addition to the deckhands lives during each sailing session. Below Deck Adventure takes passengers on off-ship adventures like rock climbing, parasailing, and more adrenaline-inducing activities.

The one fun thing about Bravo shows isn't the drama that happens during the season — it's what happens next at the show reunions. So will there be a Below Deck Adventure Season 1 reunion? Here's what we know so far.

Is there a 'Below Deck Adventure' Reunion?

It's not looking good, Below Deck Adventure fans — as of Feb. 14th, Bravo hasn't released any sort of confirmation that a Below Deck Adventure Season 1 reunion is happening. There wasn't a Below Deck Adventure reunion promo in sight after the Below Deck Adventure Season 1 finale aired on Jan. 31st. Typically Bravo will air some sort of promo for a show's reunion special after the season's finale after all!

So does that mean we rule out all possibility that a Below Deck Adventure reunion isn't happening? Never say never. However, none of the Below Deck Adventure Season 1 cast members have posted about a reunion special either, which isn't boding well for the possibility of the Below Deck Adventure Season 1 reunion. At this point, it's probably easier to fly to the Norway Fjords than get answers!

Wait, so does this mean there won't be a 'Below Deck Adventure' Season 2?

Has Bravo renewed Below Deck Adventure for a second season at least, if we're not getting a Below Deck Adventure Season 1 reunion special? The status of Below Deck Adventure Season 2 is also up in the air as of Valentine's Day 2023. Perhaps Bravo is prepping a reunion special for the first season and setting up to film Below Deck Adventure Season 2? All we know is, there's no confirmation for anything regarding the future of this particular Below Deck spinoff series.

So what is airing next when it comes to the Below Deck franchise? At least fans of the sailing series will get Season 10, Episode 12 of the original Below Deck this Friday, Feb. 17th, at 8 p.m.. ET! Now that the entire first season of Below Deck Adventure Season 1 has aired on Bravo, you can binge the entire season on Peacock!