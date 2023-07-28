Home > Entertainment > Anime 'Zom 100' Is All About Carpe Diem in the Zombie Apocalypse — Is There Romance Involved? Is there romance to be had in 'Zom 100'? The popular new anime follows a disillusioned office worker who finds happiness in a zombie apocalypse. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 28 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Big Films

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Zom 100. Among all the exciting new anime returning with new installments for Summer 2023, one of the sleeper hits of the season comes in the form of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Adapted from the ongoing manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, the series began streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix on July 9. A Japanese live-action film adaptation is also slated for release on Aug. 3 exclusively on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

Featuring a refreshingly optimistic take on the zombie apocalypse genre, compelling characters, and even a dash of biting workplace satire, Zom 100 is certainly not a dark, dystopian comedy anime that is not to be missed. With everything that the show has going for it, does it also include romance? While the anime has yet to touch upon these subplots, the manga has already dived right into it. Here's what you should know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does 'Zom 100' have romance in it?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows 24-year-old Akira Tendo. After landing his dream job, he quickly realizes how toxic the company really is. Between abusive managers, inappropriate behavior, and an absurd amount of unpaid overtime and crunch, Akira's spirit is slowly broken as he becomes disenchanted with his career choices. But after three years of working there, his entire life changes thanks to a massive zombie outbreak.

With hordes of zombies upending society and infecting other humans, Akira suddenly realizes that he no longer has to go to work. He quickly regains his optimism and finds a new lease on life amidst the undead. Armed with a new carpe diem mindset, Akira decides to create a bucket list of things he wishes to accomplish while learning how to survive in a zombie apocalypse.

Article continues below advertisement

Zom 100 presents a laughably ironic twist on traditional zombie narratives as Akira and his eventual companions learn how to live life to the fullest even as they dodge zombie bites and run from hordes. But are there any romantic subplots in the series? As of this writing, the anime has only just started. However, the manga has already teased some romantic tension between Akira and another survivor.

Article continues below advertisement

Early on, Akira meets another survivor named Shizuka Mikazuki, who is practically the opposite of Akira in every way conceivable. While Akira lives through the zombie outbreak with boundless optimism and blissful self-fulfillment, Shizuka is far more practical. Every move she makes is calculated for her to survive the zombies as efficiently and effectively as possible, leaving herself little room for self-indulgences.