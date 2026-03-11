Is the USA Eliminated From WBC? Team USA Is Hanging by a Thread They Don’t Control Team USA isn’t eliminated from the World Baseball Classic — but their path forward now depends on a game they aren’t even playing. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 11 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Anyone who follows international baseball knows the World Baseball Classic (WBC) can deliver drama. The 2026 tournament, however, put Team USA in an especially tense position. A stunning 8-6 loss to Team Italy at Daikin Park in Houston suddenly turned what looked like a smooth path to the quarterfinals into a nerve-racking wait.

That loss left many baseball fans asking the same question: Is the USA eliminated from WBC? The short answer is no. But Team USA’s future in the 2026 WBC now depends entirely on how another game plays out — one they won’t even be on the field for.



Is the USA eliminated from WBC?

Team USA isn’t eliminated from the World Baseball Classic just yet — but their fate is no longer in their own hands. After falling to Team Italy during pool play, the Americans wrapped up their Pool B schedule with a 3-1 record, according to ESPN. That might sound like a strong position, but the loss created a strange and nerve-racking situation.

Italy improved to 3-0 with the victory and still had one game left against Team Mexico, which entered that matchup at 2-1. Unfortunately, this means the outcome of a game that Team USA isn’t even on the field for will determine whether they move on to the quarterfinals or face elimination.

Team USA captain Aaron Judge summed up the tension after the loss. “It’s out of our control,” Aaron said while speaking to MLB.com. “Now we just need a little luck, and we’ll see what happens.”

In the simplest scenario, the Americans advance if Italy defeats Mexico. That result would push Italy to 4-0 in pool play and leave Team USA in second place at 3-1, sending both teams into the WBC knockout round.

Mexico winning would not automatically eliminate Team USA, but it would complicate things.

If Mexico wins, however, things get more complicated. Now, this wouldn’t necessarily knock Team USA out. The pieces, however, would have to fall in place in a certain way to keep Team USA from being eliminated. Instead of a clear top two, all three teams — Italy, Mexico, and Team USA — would finish pool play tied at 3-1. That’s when the World Baseball Classic’s tiebreaker rules kick in, and they’re a little unusual.

“This isn’t 1990. You can’t erase sh*t.”



According to The Athletic, the WBC doesn’t rely on a standard run differential to break a tie. The tournament uses a statistic that calculates runs allowed divided by defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams. It’s a formula designed to measure pitching efficiency. In this case, it means the exact score of the Italy and Mexico game matters almost as much as who wins.

Heading into that matchup, the numbers looked like this: Team USA: 11 runs allowed in 54 outs (0.2037 runs per out)

11 runs allowed in 54 outs (0.2037 runs per out) Mexico: 5 runs allowed in 24 outs (0.2083 runs per out)

5 runs allowed in 24 outs (0.2083 runs per out) Italy: 6 runs allowed in 27 outs (0.2222 runs per out) Because of those figures, Team USA has a few different ways to survive the tiebreaker — but none of them are in their control.

If Italy wins, the Americans advance automatically. If Mexico wins, the score becomes crucial. A higher-scoring game could still send Team USA to the quarterfinals, while a lower-scoring Italian loss would eliminate them. In other words, Team USA isn’t just watching to see who wins the final Pool B game — they’re watching for specific scoring scenarios to unfold.

That’s an uncomfortable spot for a roster that entered the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of the most talented American teams ever assembled. The lineup includes stars like Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, and Kyle Schwarber, while the pitching staff features elite arms such as Logan Webb, Tarik Skubal, and Paul Skenes.

