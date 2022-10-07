'Werewolf by Night' Will Introduce Monsters to the MCU and to Our Nightmares

“We want to explore entirely new characters and entirely new sides of the MCU with this new fun and frightening spin on the supernatural,” Kevin Feige shared to IGN. “We’re introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU.”

Viewing sleuths have found that in a scene with a graveyard, the last death date seen on a tombstone was in 1986, so that would place Werewolf by Night after Captain America and before Captain Marvel in the MCU's timeline.