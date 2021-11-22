Winter's Religion Drama on 'The Family Chantel' May Be the Least of Her Worries [SPOILERS]By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 22 2021, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Family Chantel.
Another season of The Family Chantel, another reason for Chantel Jimeno and Winter Everett's parents to find something wrong with someone's relationship. Before, it was Chantel and her husband Pedro Jimeno's marriage. Now, it's Winter and her longtime boyfriend Jah, whose religion is another nail in the coffin when it comes to his relationship with the family of his bride-to-be.
Jah explains in Season 3 of The Family Chantel that Winter took an interest in his religion, which follows the Church of the Nazarene. And although Winter doesn't seem totally clear about the religion she apparently decided to convert to, she's all in for Jah. But after the Nov. 22, 2021 episode, some fans might wonder if the engagement is actually over for good.
So, is Winter Everett still engaged on 'The Family Chantel'?
Winter has never shared photos of Jah on social media, so the fact that she doesn't post selfies with him doesn't mean much. But in her most recent posts, Winter isn't wearing an engagement ring anymore. She was excited to announce her engagement on The Family Chantel, so if she is still engaged, it would make sense that she would wear the ring at any chance she has.
And in a preview for the next episode, which aired after The Family Chantel on the Discovery Plus app ahead of its primetime air date, it looks like Winter leaves Jah. She tells Chantel that Jah spoke to Winter about being "submissive" and calling him "Lord," and said that the conversation prompted her to leave him. She doesn't seem like she has any interest in going back to the relationship.
Does Winter still practice Jah's religion outside of 'The Family Chantel'?
But does Winter even practice Jah's religion now? On The Family Chantel, she seems to have no problem following the customs and slowly learning about her new faith, even if she gets some of the facts wrong when Chantel asks her questions. But if they're broken up and the engagement is off, there's a good chance she no longer follows the Church of the Nazarene.
Winter shared a Halloween post on Instagram in which she was wearing a mermaid costume at a party. But according to Nazarenesoftheworld.info, celebrating Halloween isn't part of the religion's culture. The site alleges that "Halloween is serious business for Satanists and witches."
Not all Nazarene churches agree with this statement and some do allow parishioners to celebrate Halloween, especially children. But the post may be an indication that Winter no longer follows the religion.
'The Family Chantel' fans have accused the show of being fake.
It's no secret that Chantel and Winter's mom, Karen Everett, is over the top. She's outspoken and she can sometimes act exceedingly dramatic — even for reality TV. Fans have accused Karen of turning on the dramatics for the sake of the show and now, it makes you wonder how much of Winter's storylines are real or just hammed up for the cameras.
For now, any speculation of the show being fake is just that: speculation. And even if Winter and Jah's storyline about religion and their relationship is a bit embellished for the cameras, it makes for compelling reality TV. Plus, it's not like anyone watches these shows for anything but messy drama anyway.
Watch The Family Chantel on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.