Winter's Religion Drama on 'The Family Chantel' May Be the Least of Her Worries [SPOILERS]

Winter shared a Halloween post on Instagram in which she was wearing a mermaid costume at a party. But according to Nazarenesoftheworld.info, celebrating Halloween isn't part of the religion's culture. The site alleges that "Halloween is serious business for Satanists and witches."

Not all Nazarene churches agree with this statement and some do allow parishioners to celebrate Halloween, especially children. But the post may be an indication that Winter no longer follows the religion.