Is Ivan Hernandez's 'And Just Like That...' Character Carrie's New Mr. Big?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 10 of HBO Max's And Just Like That...

Watch out, Peter (Jon Tenney) — Carrie's got a new man vying for her heart! The Season 1 finale of And Just Like That... "introduced" us to Franklyn. Turns out Franklyn had been right in front of Carrie all along. Sort of. He did produce the X, Y and Me podcast, after all.