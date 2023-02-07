Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@jprincejr J Prince and Offset Are at War After Takeoff's Death — The Internet Beef Explained By Allison Hunt Feb. 6 2023, Published 11:20 p.m. ET

The quotes in this article have been edited for profanity. It's always sad when an artist you admire passes away. Whether they were an actor, writer, musician, or painter, their work is what has made us feel seen, understood, and gotten us through the hardest of times. We feel a kinship to those we admire, so it's even sadder when their death was preventable.

Today, we're referring to the passing of Migos member Takeoff, who died last November by gunshot. Sadly, because of the cause of death, there will be no peace for quite some time — especially with the recent drama unfolding between J Prince and Migos member Offset. We break it down for you below.

Who is James Prince’s son, J Prince Jr.?

James Prince is the CEO of the Houston record label Rap-A-Lot and is known as the "Southern godfather of hip hop. James has three sons: J Prince Jr, Jas Prince, and Baby Jay. The former is tied up in the drama involving Takeoff's death, but we'll get to that in a minute. James Prince and Jas Prince, the CEO of Young Empire Music Group, actually found Drake on Myspace and originally introduced him to Lil Wayne, thus kickstarting Drake's career.

What is the tie between J Prince Jr. and Takeoff's death?

As we know, Takeoff was shot at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. J Prince Jr. had been with Takeoff that night and, in footage that has since gone viral on the internet, J Prince Jr. was seen walking past Takeoff's body and exiting the premises. Takeoff's fans obviously had a lot to say about this.

J Prince Jr. walked out of his own party passing up his dead invited guest Takeoff with no emotion right outside like nothing with his crew.



I’m not buying that this was random anymore. If everything I’ve learned so far is true. — 👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽Good Good Judy👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽 (@GoodGoodJudy_) November 1, 2022

J prince jr got a bad case of wrong place wrong time 🤔 or do he… pic.twitter.com/WUCFJWkwUR — Legally Blind (@imSLEDGEhammer) November 1, 2022

That video of J Prince Jr. coldly walking past Takeoff & exiting the venue is haunting. Everyone in Houston has looked the other way to their “organization” for damn near 30 years. People, not those in the industry, are finally speaking out about how grimey them dudes are — Drake Moseley (@DrakeMoseley1) November 1, 2022

The patriarch of the Prince family, James Prince, went on the Give Them the Business podcast to defend his son. On the episode, James Prince addressed the clip, saying that it was just a couple of seconds in the whole day that J Prince Jr. was with Takeoff, including hours of the incident leading up to the filming of said clip.

James Prince continued, saying that, "Jr. actually went in the restroom to wash blood off his hands when he had reached up under Takeoff. He had to pick him up."

The Prince family then went on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to further discuss the situation. During that episode, J Prince Jr. addressed how Offset wasn't there the night that Takeoff died:

"In reality, the truth of the matter is, you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive... So, for you to be taking these positions that you taking, you know what I mean? I got people everywhere, so I hear all kinds of things... Never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you... I ain’t gonna throw rocks and hide my hand. I’m just gonna let it be known to him. Because I hear what’s being said."

Offset responded to J Prince Jr. on Instagram.

Offset took to his Instagram stories to clap back at J Prince Jr.'s comments, saying very heatedly that, "Y'all are speaking on my real brother… I don’t know what the hell y’all got going on, y’all are talkin’ about my real brother... How dare one of y’all even speak on me and Take's relationship. I don’t know you from a can of paint. Y’all don’t know how me and my brother rock." Offset also accused J Prince Jr. of playing "internet games" in interviews, while no one actually close to Takeoff has talked about it.