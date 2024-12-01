Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jamie Lynn Spears: Inside Her Life as a Mom to Maddie and Ivey "I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world... judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old." By D.M. Published Dec. 1 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamielynnspears

In addition to being Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears has worn many hats over the years — actress, singer, and devoted mom. Jamie Lynn first stepped into the spotlight in 2002 when she joined Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That. But her big break came a few years later when she landed the lead role in Zoey 101, playing the ambitious and quirky Zoey Brooks.

The show, which followed Zoey and her friends at a quirky boarding school, was a massive hit, earning Jamie Lynn several Kids’ Choice Awards and cementing her as a teen idol. However, her time on Nickelodeon came to an abrupt pause in 2007 when she announced her pregnancy at just 16 years old.

Jamie Lynn is now a mom of two and has since returned to the public eye. If you’re curious about her children, who became the center of her world back in 2007, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie Lynn’s journey into motherhood and her close bond with her two daughters.

Jamie Lynn Spears has two children!

Jamie Lynn Spears became a mom at 17 when she welcomed Maddie Briann Aldridge on June 19, 2008, with her then-fiancé, Casey Aldridge. The news of Jamie Lynn’s pregnancy caused quite a stir, as she was just 16 years old and starring in Nickelodeon’s hit show Zoey 101. Despite the backlash over her young age, Jamie Lynn chose to keep the baby, a decision she made entirely on her own.

“I was scared, but I had to do what was right for me,” Jamie Lynn said in an interview (per PEOPLE). “I think my whole life I would have to live with knowing what I did or what I didn’t do. I’m trying to do the right thing, I think that this is what is going to make me happy in the end.”

Jamie Lynn took a step back from acting to focus on being a mom, and she’s been open about the challenges and lessons of having a baby so young. Ten years after Maddie was born, Jamie Lynn welcomed her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, on April 11, 2018, with her husband, Jamie Watson. Ivey’s arrival marked a new chapter for Jamie Lynn, who has said she felt more prepared and confident as a mom this time around.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ kids live a very “normal” life.

Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, has grown up in the away spotlight, leaving fans curious about her journey. Now 16 years old, Maddie often appears in photos on Jamie Lynn’s social media, where the proud mom shares updates about her daughter’s life and milestones.

