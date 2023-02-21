Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s Brother, Has Died at Age 28 By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 21 2023, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Actor and activist Hayden Panettiere has been in the entertainment industry since she was a small child. She rose to fame in the early 2000s with roles in Remember the Titans and Ice Princess. Hayden succeeded as an adult actor with leading spots on Heroes and Nashville. However, in recent years, the New York native received more attention for her personal life than her work.

In 2022, Hayden opened up about her longtime battle with alcohol and substance abuse. She shared in multiple interviews how her addictions shaped her relationship with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, and their daughter, Kaya. Additionally, Hayden is now grieving the loss of her only brother, Jansen Panettiere. Jansen, an actor and graffiti artist was found dead in his apartment in February 2023 at 28. Here’s what we know about Jansen’s cause of death.

Jansen Panettiere’s cause of death is unknown.

Jansen’s body was discovered in his Nyack, N.Y., residence on Feb. 19, 2023, per The DailyMail. As of this writing, Jansen’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed publicly. However, TMZ confirmed that no foul play was involved.

Although Jansen’s cause of death is unknown, he was often transparent about his mental health struggles. He shared on his website that he was “ridden with terrible anxiety and depression” after moving to LA to follow in Hayden’s footsteps as an actor.

Jansen eventually quit acting and moved near his and Hayden’s hometown, Palisades, NY, and immersed himself in his graffiti art. While he found a new passion, sources claim Jansen struggled before he died. “He had been having a rough time lately with his career, and he was dragged in so many directions,” a source explained to The DailyMail.

Jansen Panettiere left behind his family and his girlfriend, Catherine Michie.

Jansen is Hayden’s youngest brother. Their mother, former soap opera star Lesley Vogel, raised the siblings. According to Jansen’s Instagram, he was also in a relationship with Catherine Michie before his death.

Jansen’s girlfriend is reportedly an ICU nurse who resides in New York. The couple has several posts on Jansen’s Instagram, including a photo booth-style post of them smiling and kissing in January 2023. Jansen also snapped a photo of Catherine posing by his art two days prior to his death.

Like Jansen, Catherine has multiple pictures of them on her account, including a heartfelt post she wrote to him the day after he died. “Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan,” Catherine wrote under photos of her and Jansen. “I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me. Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again.”

She continued: “I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most. The world is better because you were in it. I know we will paint together again someday. I’ll always be your sugarpop. Someone wake me up and tell me this is a dream. Love you, Bubbles.”

Hayden Panettiere has yet to release a statement regarding her brother’s death.

Jansen’s family hasn’t shared any comments on his death since the news broke on Sunday. However, a source told The Daily Mail that Hayden is having difficulty mourning her brother. The siblings had a seemingly close relationship and acted together in several films, including 2004’s Tiger Cruise. “Hayden is just inconsolable,” the insider said. “He was her best friend and her only brother. He was such a nice guy, but he lived on the edge.”

Hayden and Jansen often showed glimpses of their bond through Instagram. The Scream star’s last post with her brother was in November 2021 during a family trip to Tahiti. More recently, Jansen posted a black and white photo of them together on Jan. 24. They beamed for the camera as Hayden attempted to cut Jansen’s hair, which he noted wasn’t her first time doing so.