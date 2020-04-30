Remember Jarrius Robertson? He's Still a Saints Super Fan Today!

In 2015, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson , who suffers from biliary atresia, was visited by the New Orleans Saints while receiving treatment at the Ochsner Medical Center in the city.

At that point, Jarrius had already undergone liver transplants but that did not damper his spirit. Shortly after the visit, his father, Jordy Robertson, set up the It Takes Lives to Save Lives organization, aimed at spreading awareness about organ donation and helping the family with Jarrius' medical bills.

Unfortunately, it was revealed in 2019 that Robertson was diverting the money to his personal bank account, and using most of the donations at casinos.

According to federal prosecutors, he defrauded donors of between $95,000 and $150,000 — $70,000 of which came directly from New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.