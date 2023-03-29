Jasmine Shares a Letter to Herself as a Child on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

It can be hard for Married at First Sight couples to open up to each other and be vulnerable. They go from being literal strangers to sharing a bed overnight. And for Airris and Jasmine in Season 16, things haven't been a piece of cake. Still, they seem to want to make things work. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 29 episode of Married at First Sight, Jasmine opens up to her husband about bullying she faced as a kid.

Jasmine reads a letter she wrote to the child version of herself. It helps Airris understand his wife better and it may even bring the couple closer together. In the clip, Jasmine explains to producers that when she was 9 years old and on the verge of a major move with her family, she had the best home and social life possible. Then, after the move, everything changed.

Source: Lifetime

Jasmine shares a story about bullying on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the MAFS clip, Jasmine explains that when she was nine, her family moved to Memphis, Tenn. And almost as soon as she started attending her new school, she faced bullying that became relentless at times. In her letter, Jasmine opens up about being bullied as a child, as it seems to have been a turning point for her as a kid.

"Once we made our move and I got to my new school, I was immediately too proper for Memphis," Jasmine says in the clip. "So the bullying started as soon as I got there and it didn't really end probably until [I went] into high school."

Jasmine reads her letter out loud to Airris. In it, she tells her younger self that "there's a light at the end of the tunnel." Despite how far Jasmine has come as a confident and successful adult, her childhood bullying trauma follows her.

Airris commends Jasmine for opening up to him.

After Jasmine finishes reading her letter out loud, Airris tells her it's "pretty cool" that she can now "instill confidence" in young girls who she mentors as she channels her experiences as a child herself. Airris then tells producers that he's ready to "be wide open" with Jasmine in terms of communication. "I'm just ready to, you know, let it all out," Airris says in the clip. "I think that's the best way for this marriage to have success."

Source: Lifetime