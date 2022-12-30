Who Is Jason Mays’ Wife? She Played a Part in the Hillsong Church Scandal

It’s been nine months since Discovery Plus released the shocking series Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, and we’re still reeling. The star-studded Australian church once known for attracting big names such as Justin and Hailey Bieber became characterized by scandal and controversy, with many of its male members exercising a gross abuse of power.

Case in point? Jason Mays.

Here's what you need to know about the fallen Hillsong alum, his misconduct, and his marriage.

Warning: The following article includes mention of sexual assault.