Carl Lentz’s Wife Said She’s “Proud” of Him as New TLC Doc Reveals His "Strict Sex Rules"

The news cost Carl his job and the respect of many attendees who listened to him preach about the dangers of pre-marital sex. The fourth episode of Discovery Plus’s 2022 documentary, Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed — Hillsong: The Newest Revelations, detailed Carl’s “strict sex rules” like "demanding that his members “date for a whole year before your first kiss.”

As Carl’s alleged behavior resurfaces, his wife hasn’t left his side. Here’s what we know about Carl Lentz’s wife and family.