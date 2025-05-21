Is Jason Sudeikis Related to George Wendt? Find out How the Two Funnymen Are Connected Jason Sudeikis shared his favorite memory of George Wendt in 2017. By Niko Mann Published May 21 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor and comedian George Wendt died on Tuesday, May 20, at the age of 76 in his sleep. He was best known for his role on the sitcom Cheers, and fans are wondering if he is related to another funnyman, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jason Sudeikis related to George Wendt? The answer is yes! The two Hollywood stars are connected through family and their shared profession.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

How are Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt related?

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt are related not only through their careers in show business but also through family. In fact, George is Jason's uncle. The Ted Lasso star's mom, Kathryn Sudeikis, is George's sister. Not only was he Jason's uncle, but George was also his nephew's godfather.

George, who earned his claim to fame by playing the beer-guzzling barfly Norm on the NBC sitcom Cheers, began his career in his hometown of Chicago. In the 1970s, the late actor joined the improv comedy troupe Second City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Sudeikis shared his favorite memory of George Wendt in 2017.

Jason shared his favorite memory of his uncle while walking the red carpet at Second City’s Roast of George Wendt back in 2017, according to The A.V. Club.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian recalled visiting his uncle in Los Angeles after George bought a brand new BMW. “He took me and my dad for a ride,” said Sudeikis. “My dad sat shotgun. I was in the back all by myself. This is not when you needed, you know, mandatory seatbelts."

Jason added that he and his father were scared for their lives as George whipped through a hilly neighborhood. “He drove us through Laurel Canyon,” he noted. “He had my dad holding onto (the car) like nothing you’ve ever seen. And I’m just, like, sliding around the background just because the seats were brand new. I hold that memory very fondly."

Article continues below advertisement

George once said of his nephew, "He's such a great kid," while adding that he was proud of his success. "Very proud. Proud ... not only of the success, but he's solid. He is such a mesh, so smart, so thoughtful."

Article continues below advertisement

"Da Bears!" fans may also remember George Wendt as a Chicago Bears superfan on 'SNL.'

Many fans may remember George's hilarious guest appearances on Saturday Night Live back in the 1990s. He played a superfan of the Chicago Bears named Bob Swerski.

Article continues below advertisement

George married fellow Second City alum Bernadette Birkett in 1978, and the couple had three children, Daniel, Hilary, and Joe, per People. His publicist announced his death with a statement noting he was a "beloved actor and comedian" on May 20.