Jax Taylor Gets Cozy With the One Person Who's Supposed to Stay Neutral — His Publicist "She doesn't expect much from him at this point." By Dan Wakeford Published July 14 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was photographed locked in an embrace with Lori Krebs, chest-to-chest in a Puerto Vallarta pool, this past weekend, celebrating his birthday. The detail that actually matters here is that Lori isn't just some new flame; she's been the publicist for both Jax and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright for years, through the marriage, through the divorce filing, through all of it.

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Sources tell Page Six the photos have left Brittany feeling "betrayed," and notably, angrier at Lori than at Jax, "she doesn't expect much from him at this point." Lori's Instagram went dark shortly before the photos surfaced.

Source: MEGA

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Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: I’ve covered this whole saga at Us Weekly and have had compassion for both these two throughout their divorce. But this story has now become interesting beyond following a reality tv show and is interesting as just a human story.

This isn't even the first time these two have been linked, fans clocked chemistry as far back as February 2024, which Jax denied at the time. So this wasn't a bolt out of the blue, it was a slow-motion thing everyone half-suspected and nobody wanted to be right about. Representing both sides of a divorce is already a nearly impossible job, you're supposed to protect two people whose interests no longer line up.

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Doing that job while quietly falling for one of them isn't just messy, it's a conflict of interest with a body count. Brittany trusted Lori specifically because Lori kept denying it. That's the part that's going to be hardest to forgive, not the getaway itself, but every reassurance that came before it.