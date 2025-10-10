Who Is Rookie New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Dating? Inside His Love Life Jaxson was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend in 2024. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 10 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Now that he is officially a member of one of the biggest teams in the NFL, the New York Giants, the details of Jaxson Dart’s life are on full display, especially as it relates to his relationship status and who he is dating.

As he continues to flex his skills on the field, the rookie has made headlines for a prior relationship. But is he currently single or quietly dating someone else? Let’s dive into the details.

Who is Jaxson Dart dating?

Currently, Jaxson is not dating anyone, but his love life has been the hot topic of conversation due to a very public and messy breakup that kicked up even more steam when he made his NFL debut last month.

In 2024, Jaxson’s relationship with former girlfriend Lola Sexton ended amid allegations of cheating, according to Athlon Sports. “I really didn’t want to have to do this, but some stuff has been brought to my attention, and I just feel like I have to clear the air and share my side of the story,” Lola said in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“So yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know,” she shared at the time. “I found out from an anonymous text message, whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much.” Jaxson never publicly responded to Lola’s cheating claims.

Lola Sexton and Jaxson Dart’s relationship dates back to their teenage years.

Per Essentially Sports, the former couple began dating while students at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Their relationship continued after high school and carried over into their college years. While Jaxson is making a name for himself as a rookie standout in the NFL, Lola is the apparent owner of local hair salon and extension studio, Intertwined Hair Salon, in Draper where she grew up, according to the outlet.

For now, the quarterback is focusing his time and energy into the Giants.

Following the team’s 34-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Oct. 9 after an arduous eight-game losing streak, Jaxson said that the Giants are confident this season. "Yeah, I mean, it absolutely is [a statement] because you have to have a lot of respect for that team,” he said, per ESPN. “They just came off winning the Super Bowl. Top team in the league. Quite honestly, nobody really expected us to put up a performance like this."

"As a locker room, as teammates, we felt confident,” Jaxson continued. "We just try to play hard for each other. We're not trying to make statements. We're just trying to play for each other and win games. We want to find an identity. I felt like we did a good job of putting that a little bit together tonight."