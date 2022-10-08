Museum of Death Owner Says the Items He Collects "Reminds Him to Live" (EXCLUSIVE)

"We were married 61 years," he said in a 2008 interview. "We had a little pact between us that everything that we have will go to charity. And I tell you, one day I woke up and said to myself, 'I'm 90 years old and instead of leaving it to all the trustees to give away, I said, I'd like to have the fun of giving it away myself." An so began a whirlwind two years of wherein Joseph Zilber made dreams come true.