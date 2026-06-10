'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak: Jennifer Lawrence Is Credited for Catching the Culprit "Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar winner, you are the top of the class." By Distractify Staff Published June 10 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Ever since the news of Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s coupledom hit the media circuit, Summer House fans have been waiting with bated breath for the reunion. Between West’s history of being a philanderer and using women, and his ex-girlfriend and beloved co-star Ciara Miller’s rightful reaction to the news, viewers were excited to see the newly minted couple get their feet held to the fire.

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However, Bravo, mainly reunion host Andy Cohen, has a history of going easy on certain Bravo stars, mainly white women. So, some fans were holding their breaths leading up to the reunion. That said, thanks to the Summer House reunion audio leaks, many fans believed that it was a blessing in disguise. But show producers and executives were upset, with an investigation immediately following the reveal. Now, Andy has shared who was instrumental in helping to identify the culprit, and it was none other than an A-list celebrity superfan.

Source: Mega

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Andy Cohen revealed on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that Jennifer Lawrence was behind finding out who leaked the reunion audio.

During the June 9, 2026, episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy started his “Mazel of the Day” segment by sharing that it’s a “long time coming.” He gave viewers a summary of the situation, sharing that the audio from the reunion leaked hours after the team wrapped filming.

“As a result, Bravo and Truly Original conducted an extensive investigation,” Andy said. “And a Bravo superfan provided some crucial information that helped confirm the source. Now there has been a lot of speculation about who that superfan was, including the wild theory that it was actress Jennifer Lawrence.”

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Andy Cohen reveals it was Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence who helped catch the #SummerHouse reunion audio leaker! #WWHL #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/c01QfDDTTd — 𝒾𝓈𝓃𝓉𝒹𝒶𝓋𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 (@IsntDaveOne) June 10, 2026

He went on to say that “Bravo fans are the best” and that all the fans “rode with [them]” on the issue. “Well, with the last reunion episode having aired tonight, I wanted to personally thank that superfan. Folks… that superfan was indeed Jennifer Lawrence,” Andy said. “Jennifer Lawrence! Her online sleuthing helped our team of investigators solve this mystery. Bravo fans are the most loyal and dedicated. Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar winner, you are the top of the class.”

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Many netizens pushed back against Andy Cohen’s excitement over the optics.

In theory, it’s great that Bravo and Truly Original figured out who was behind the audio leak. But for fans, Andy's excitement comes across as a bit too much, since many believe the leak is the only reason Amanda and West were properly held accountable for their disgusting behavior.

Source: Bravo

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It’s not lost on fans that Andy has a history of picking and choosing who to hold accountable during reunions. And since the audio was leaked, production had no choice but to actually comb through the footage and give viewers an accurate edit of the events that unfolded during filming. So, Andy being ecstatic about Jennifer’s “help” is not landing well with viewers.

“Is there a single Bravo fan who was upset about the leak? Nah. Without the leak, we get a completely different edit and lose out on the truth. The leaker is a hero. F--k Jennifer Lawrence,” one X user shared. “No one was upset about the leak; we were actually all thrilled, so he’s just spewing bulls---,” another X user commented.