We Finally Get to Meet Jenny's Mom in 'Big Sky' and They Couldn't Be Less Alike

It also sounds like a dash of abandonment issues are going to enter the chat. Not only does Gigi have a habit of using her daughter to get what she wants, but she usually hits the road once the con is complete. To no one's surprise, Jenny stumbles upon her mother while she and Beau (Jensen Ackles) are investigating a scamming operation. Will this be the one time her mother isn't the puppet master pulling the strings? For Jenny's sake, we hope so.