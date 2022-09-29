Ren Is Nowhere to Be Seen in 'Big Sky' Season 3 — Where Is She?

Ren pays Travis to threaten and potentially kill Veer, although Jenny and new sheriff Beau turn up just in time after Ren gave away Veer’s location. However, Jag kills Veer in the hospital before Ren helps Jag make a quick getaway. Ren is then ready to kill Veer’s girlfriend, Alicia, but Alicia reveals that Veer gave her power of attorney over the company, so Ren has to buy Alicia out or work with her.

This is Ren’s Season 2 cliffhanger — and Ren’s decision has not yet been made clear in Big Sky Season 3.