'Return to Amish' Stars Carmela and Jeremiah Raber Have a Turbulent Relationship History

It’s been a while since viewers have caught up with the cast of Return to Amish. The sixth season of the TLC reality series ended in 2021, and tremendous change occurred since the finale and up until the March 2023 Season 7 premiere. Most notably? The relationship statuses of several time-honored cast members.

OG Return to Amish personalities are on the rocks with one another, from Sabrina and Jethro to Jeremiah and Carmela. But in the Season 7 premiere, the latter two are trying to have a baby, despite their past issues and problems that made headlines outside of the show. Read on for details about Jeremiah and Carmela’s turbulent relationship timeline and where they currently stand with each other.

Jeremiah and Carmela debuted their relationship on 'Return to Amish' in 2016.

In Season 3 of the Breaking Amish spin-off, Return to Amish, Jeremiah introduced his new partner Carmela. The duo met on social media and quickly engaged in a whirlwind romance, resulting in a wedding that aired during the Season 3 finale of the TLC reality series.

Jeremiah was married before tying the knot with Carmela and he shares three children with his ex-wife Naomi Stutzman; their marriage lasted from 2005 to 2011. Carmela also had several children (four, to be exact) before her marriage to the reality star.

Jeremiah and Carmela accused each other of domestic abuse in 2017.

The Return to Amish stars’ marriage quickly soured after they said, “I do.” In April 2017, Carmela accused her husband of domestic violence, alleging he threw hot coffee on her and struck her “on a daily basis.” However, she dropped the charges in 2018 following Jeremiah’s completion of a pretrial diversion.

Then, in October 2017, Jeremiah took to Facebook and accused his wife of stealing $16,000 from him. The married couple engaged in an aggressive back-and-forth on social media for some time before they made up.

Jeremiah and Carmela called quits in 2022.

In March 2022, Carmela filed a restraining order against Jeremiah over domestic violence and death threats. According to the TLC reality star, her husband threatened to put her “six feet under.” She also claimed her Jeremiah said he would expose where she lived on social media so that people could find her and her child.

However, Jeremiah insisted his wife’s claims weren’t current. "Everything she’s accusing me of is back in 2017," the Breaking Amish alum told In Touch Weekly in March 2022. "It’s all in the reports from back then. She used the sh-t to get the order just to kick me out. It’s sad how quick people are to post stuff like that but turn a blind eye to the change for the better people have made in their life."

Jeremiah and Carmela are trying to get pregnant in Season 7 of ‘Return to Amish.’

Return to Amish Season 7 premiered in March 2023, and the now-estranged couple is trying for a child. However, considering it’s been several years since Season 6 of the series, the footage likely occurred well before Carmela filed a restraining order against Jeremiah.