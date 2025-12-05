Jermelle Simmon Got Married in Secret — Who Is He Married To? The 'Upshaws' actor had been engaged to Obio Jones since the start of the summer. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 5 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Love is experienced differently by every person in the world. However, celebrities have a special way of turning their romances into spectacle. Jermelle Simon is a talented actor. Beyond his work on the screen, the star from The Upshaws surprised his audience in a different way.

When did Jermelle get married? Here's what we know about the actor's secret wedding, and how a wholesome engagement evolved into an enchanting union. The actor looks ready to start the next chapter of his life.

Jermelle Simon got married in secret.

Through a loving Instagram post, Jermelle announced that he secretly got married with his long-time partner, Obio Jones. People reports that the couple got engaged back in the summer. While the actor's fans expected him to get married relatively soon, the public didn't know when the wedding was scheduled to take place. The marriage reveal will be remembered for a long time to come. The enchanting way in which Jermelle announced to the world that the wedding had taken place was wholesome.

It only takes a caption. While the photographs appeared normal for anyone who saw them, the words that accompanied the post changed everything for Jermelle: "No aisle. No audience. Just us, husbands. 10.1.25." Jermelle's partner is an artist, too. The actor starred as Jace in The Upshaws. Couples who work together may stay together after a long time.

His appearance on The Upshaws could give Obio the opportunity to transition to bigger projects. The only thing left to do for the actors is to audition for other productions in the future. The artists will share their lives together as they build their Hollywood careers at the same time.

What does Jermelle Simon's net worth look like?

Working on television brings a wide variety of benefits. According to a report by Buzz Nigeria, Jermelle's net worth is valued between $700,000 and $1 million. The amount is impressive considering the projects the actor has worked on. As Jermelle's Hollywood career grows, his net worth will become even more dazzling. Jermelle only needs a couple of box office hits in order to become a major Hollywood star. Through most of his career, the performer has worked in television.

The Upshaws is an acclaimed television comedy that has been on the air over the course of four seasons. The cast of the series also includes Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. The series is centered around the titular family, as they struggle to make ends meet. The entire premise of the series relies on Bennie, Lucretia, and the rest of the family learning to live with one another during complicated times.