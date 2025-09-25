How Many Kids Does ‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Seewald Have? Inside Her Large Family Let’s give you an up-to-date-tally on the number of kids Jessa has now. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 25 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Long-time reality star Jessa Duggar Seewald initially grew up in front of audiences on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, and then her adult years were documented on the spinoff, Counting On.

Fans have tuned in to see Jessa expanding her own family with husband Benjamin Seewald. In case you’re behind and lost count, let’s give you an up-to-date tally on the number of kids Jessa has now.



How many kids does Jessa Duggar Seewald have?

As of September 2025, Jessa and Benjamin are now the parents to six children. The Seewald family recently all got together for a family photo Jessa posted to Instagram, and their new baby was front and center. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2015 with the birth of son Spurgeon Elliot Seewald. Two years later, they celebrated the birth of their second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, in February 2017.

May 2019 saw the arrival of their first daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, and their second daughter, Fern Elliana Seewald, was born in July 2021. George Augustine Seewald was born in December 2023, and the couple’s latest child, Edward Owen Seewald, arrived in July 2025.

Following the birth of her son Edward, Jessa shared the intimate details of his birth, including how her mother, Michelle Duggar, helped.

"My mom is such a treasure,” she said in her birth vlog, per People. "She stays with us after we have a baby, and she will care for the baby all night if we need her to. Do whatever, sit up with the baby."

"It’s super helpful. My mom is always there,” Jessa continued. “She’s like, ‘I will take care of the baby. If you want to sleep, get some sleep, and I’ll look after the baby.' So, you know, bring me the baby whenever it’s hungry, but then she’s there for those little sounds and noises to check on the baby, and I can just actually relax and get some sleep.”



The reality star also shared the moment when she tried to get Ben to cut their son’s umbilical cord.

"It was a sweet moment when it came time to cut the cord. First of all, I said to [husband Ben], 'You've never cut the cord. You should cut the cord this time,'” she recalled. “Teasing him mostly because I know he has a very weak stomach for such things," Jessa said, per the outlet. "He's a huge support and encouragement to me throughout labor, but he doesn't want to be near all of that. So, he's like, 'No, thank you.'"

