All About Jessica Alba's Relationship History and the Details on Her New Romance Jessica was previously linked to two high-profile names with dating rumors surrounding Mark Wahlberg and Derek Jeter. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 10 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET

Since her early fame as a teenager, fans have been fully engrossed in the life of Jessica Alba —specifically her personal life. In addition to a failed engagement and a long-time marriage, the actor has also been linked to A-list names throughout her career.

Let’s take a look at her full relationship history throughout the years as new reports emerge about her new romance following her divorce.



In 2000, while starring on the hit television show Dark Angel, Jessica Alba and co-star Michael Weatherly began dating. The following year, in 2001, the pair officially announced their engagement, but they never made it down the aisle and called it quits in 2003.

Jessica shared that the relationship ended due to their significant age gap and both being actors. “I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with," she told Cosmopolitan in 2005 after their breakup.

“So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn’t just going to leave me. It’s really, really, really difficult to have the same occupation as the person you’re with — especially when you’re both actors,” she said.

Fast forward to 2003 and 2004, and Jessica was linked to two high-profile names with dating rumors surrounding Mark Wahlberg and Derek Jeter. When asked by the outlet if there was any truth to the rumors that she dated both of them, Jessica played coy. “I will say they’re both really nice guys,” she said, adding that following the end of her relationship with Michael, she had a “wild period with men for a second,” but not any “more guys than any other girl.”



Next came Jessica’s most significant relationship. While filming the hit film Fantastic Four, Jessica met Cash Warren, who worked on the project as a production assistant, and the relationship led to a 16-year marriage and three children.

In January 2025, Jessica announced her separation from Cash.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," Jessica wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," her message read.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," her message continued. "Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time." A month later, Jessica formally filed for divorce on Feb.7 in Los Angeles County court, according to People, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jessica was the source of fresh rumors in the summer of 2025 when she was linked to fellow actor Danny Ramirez.

Back in July, rumors began swirling that Jessica and Danny were casually dating — but their relationship appeared to be confirmed when photos of the two together were shared in September and October.