'All Rise' Star Jessica Camacho Is Making a Guest Appearance on This Popular Primetime Series

Actress Jessica Camacho has gained quite the following over the years thanks to roles in shows such as Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s The Flash, and NBC’s Taken. Most recently, fans have come to know and love her as Emily Lopez on OWN's All Rise.

Now, the 39-year-old actress is adding another impressive show to her resume. On Friday, Oct. 21, Jessica is set to make her debut on the hit CBS series S.W.A.T. But will this be a recurring role or simply a guest appearance? Here's what we know.