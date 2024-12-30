Jimmy Carter's Religion Played a Large Role in His Presidency Jimmy Carter was a born-again Christian. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 30 2024, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world bid farewell to the United States's 39th president, Jimmy Carter, on Dec. 29, 2024, as he died at the age of 100 after spending the last two years under hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2015, which had spread to his brain and liver.

Carter's time in the Oval Office was marked by both achievements and challenges, like any other presidency. However, despite being barely known when he first threw his bid in for president, his name became widely recognized and will be remembered. While there’s much we know about Carter, one thing that often confuses people is the religion he practiced. Let’s dive into the faith he embraced.

What was Jimmy Carter's religion?



When discussing Carter and his presidency, which spanned from 1977 to 1981, his religion cannot be overlooked. Carter embraced a strain of Christianity known as progressive evangelicalism. As a Democratic president, he appeared to feel that his beliefs and the focus of progressive evangelicalism naturally aligned with the political left. This branch of Christianity prioritizes issues such as racial equality, economic fairness, inclusivity, climate change, and LGBTQ+ rights.

However, Carter’s bid for a second term may have been hampered by the rise of the Religious Right, a movement that emerged in the 1970s. While also rooted in Christianity, the Religious Right aligned with the conservative movement and centered its focus on traditional family values, opposition to abortion, and resistance to LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite sharing the same religious umbrella, progressive evangelicalism and the Religious Right emphasized vastly different values and supported opposing policies.

When Ronald Reagan entered the 1980 presidential race (and ultimately won), his ideals resonated strongly with the Religious Right, giving him a significant advantage. This alignment may have served as a segue to Reagan getting into the White House and pushing Carter out. Although progressive evangelicalism had a notable following, the Religious Right clearly wielded greater influence at the time.

Jimmy Carter was a born-again Christian.

During a particularly distressing time in Jimmy's life — one he’d likely consider his lowest point — he chose to recommit himself to his Christian faith. Jimmy was a born-again Christian, a term used within the faith to describe someone who has repented for their sins and sought Christ for salvation. That pivotal moment came for Jimmy in 1966, before he was elected governor of Georgia in 1971.

After becoming president, Jimmy Carter worked as a Southern Baptist Sunday school teacher.

After his presidency, Carter, who was clear about the values of his faith and incorporated them into his life, taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Ga. He taught the class over 1,000 times, drawing crowds of people that often resulted in lines wrapped around the building, with folks eager to sit in with a former president.