Actor Joe Alwyn's Net Worth Is Reflective of His Career — Inside His Impressive Fortune

In 2016, Joe Alwyn made his official big screen debut with the lead role in the drama, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.'

Actors are known for their skills in front of the camera that earn them fans from around the world, and through that they can make millions as a result. British actor Joe Alwyn may be more well-known to the mainstream as Taylor Swift’s ex, but he also has a successful and lucrative career of his own. Let’s take a look at his net worth.

In 2016, Joe Alwyn made his official big screen debut with the lead role in the drama, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Other notable roles followed in projects such as Harriet, The Favourite, and The Brutalist.

What is Joe Alwyn’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of August 2025, Joe Alwyn is worth an estimated $4 million, the bulk of which is largely due to his lucrative acting career. During his relationship with Taylor Swift, he contributed to the co-production and co-songwriting of 10 songs she released over the course of 2020, 2021, and 2022, which resulted in Joe earning his first Grammy award in 2021 when "Folklore" won Album of the Year.

Joe Alwyn Actor, music producer, songwriter Net worth: $4 million Joe Alwyn is a British actor known for his roles in such films as The Brutalist. Birth date: Feb. 21, 1991 Birthplace: Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Birth name: Joseph Matthew Alwyn Father: Richard Alwyn, documentary filmmaker Mother: Elizabeth Alwyn, psychotherapist Marriages: None Education: University of Bristol Children: None

Since his relationship with Taylor ended, Joe has kept his focus on his work.

While promoting his 2024 film Kinds of Kindness at the Cannes Film Festival, Joe described what it was like working on the project with co-star and close friend Emma Stone. "I just trust him," Joe said of working with director Yorgos Lanthimos, per People. "Reading the script, it's bizarre and strange and bonkers and special, of course, but to try and unpack it too much, I think you'd just get stuck in your head."

"One of the reasons I love his film is you feel it first, rather than try to intellectually unpack it," he continued. "And so I just kind of trust the world that he's building and follow whatever direction he gives, and feel lucky to be there."

Over a year after their split, Joe addressed his breakup with Taylor for the first time.

Speaking with The Sunday Times Style in June 2024, Joe gave a glimpse into how he was feeling following the end of the relationship, and also the public’s reception. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," he told the outlet.

"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” Joe added.