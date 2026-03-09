Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba Are Not Dating, but They Do Seem to Be Friends The two celebrities were just hanging out as friends. By Joseph Allen Published March 9 2026, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Any time two famous people are spotted together in public, people immediately begin speculating that the two are a couple. While that's sometimes the case, it's also true that famous people have friends too, or may just be meeting someone for the first time and enjoying having a conversation with them.

Recently, images of star quarterback Joe Burrow having a conversation with actress Jessica Alba began to circulate online, and people began to suspect that the two of them are in a relationship. Here's what we know about whether that's the case.

Are Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba dating?

According to reporting in The Daily Mail, Joe and Jessica are not dating, even though the two seemed to be quite friendly with one another during a conversation in Las Vegas. The two were spotted at a blackjack table after they had attended the same event. The photo comes just months after Jessica finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, whom she had been married to for more than 16 years.

According to TMZ, though, Jessica is still in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez and is not romantically linked to Joe in any way. Instead, the two were apparently just a part of a large group of friends who were all hanging out after the Zero Bond Vegas opening. There was no PDA between them or other signs that they were anything more than friends, and the photos seem to be suggestive in a way that's misleading.

For his part, Danny confirmed that he was still dating Jessica on Monday by sharing a photo of the two of them together and apparently happy. For now, then, it seems like any rumors that Joe and Jessica are an item are entirely untrue. The two may have chatted with one another, but it seems like it would be wise not to read anything more than that into it. Sometimes two people are just being nice to each other, even if those people are both hot and famous.

Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's most eligible bachelors.

Because of his profile as one of the best quarterbacks in football, and because he's still just 29, Joe is one of the most eligible bachelors in the NFL. While rumors that he was dating Jessica Alba appear to be entirely untrue, Joe seems likely to settle down with someone eventually.

In terms of his production on the field, though, Joe has had a lackluster few years. Thanks to a combination of injuries and team incompetence, the Bengals have not made the playoffs in several years, and Joe is one of many quarterbacks that people assumed would eventually win the Super Bowl.