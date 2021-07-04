Joey Chestnut Once Got Engaged Right Before a Hot Dog-Eating Victory

On the Fourth of July in 2014, Joey eked out his eighth Mustard Belt win at that year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest, narrowly beating competitor Matt Stonie.

For a while, Matt was in the lead, and with little more than a minute left on the clock, he and Joey were tied at 53 dogs. But then Joey pulled ahead, finishing the event with 61 dogs to Matt’s 56. “I could never find my rhythm, so it was just a dogfight the whole time,” Joey said afterward, per USA Today.