Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Who Are Joey Graziadei's Final Two Women on The Bachelor? (SPOILERS) After last week's emotional cliffhanger on 'The Bachelor,' fans are eagerly wondering which two women made it to the finale. By Sarah Kester Mar. 12 2024, Published 10:26 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers about The Bachelor finale. Who will be Joey Graziadei’s final two on The Bachelor? That’s the question everyone from Bachelor Nation wants to know. A cliffhanger showed Kelsey Anderson leaving Joey a cryptic note that reads, “We need to talk.” This sent Joey into a spiral as he panicked that his worst fear of someone he cares about leaving the show was coming true. The episode may have ended with a “to be continued” sign, but you don’t have to wait two weeks to find out (next Monday night is the Women Tell All).

Article continues below advertisement

We have all the juicy details right here on how Joey narrows down the women to get one step closer to his perfect match. Keep reading to find out to learn about Joey Graziadei’s final two.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who did Joey eliminate after the Fantasy Suites?

When Joey kicked off Episode 9 of The Bachelor, he had three women left — Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, and Rachel Nance. During the episode, which was filmed in Tulum, Mexico, Joey got vulnerable and told both Daisy and Kelsey that he was falling in love with them. All three women remained at the end of the episode due to the cliffhanger about what Kelsey’s note says.

So, who did Joey decide to eliminate? According to blogger Reality Steve’s “Reality Roundup” podcast, he eliminated Rachel. Reality Steve said this was confirmed by Rachel appearing toward the end of the “Women Tell All” episode. These episodes usually only feature the eliminated contestants — although one notable exception was Courtney Robertson from Ben Flajnik’s season. Since she had a controversial season with the other women, she had to sit in the hot seat.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'The Bachelor’s' Daisy Kent?

Daisy has been a fan favorite since the start of the season. She is a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minn., who adorably grew up on a Christmas tree farm. Throughout the season, she has been open about her health struggles, which include Ménière’s disease, Lyme disease, and profound hearing loss (she wears a cochlear implant). Creating awareness for cochlear implants and hearing loss is something that she’s passionate about.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy has documented her cochlear implant journey on social media, such as TikTok where she has over 272,000 followers. She is also the author of a children’s book called Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew, which is about a little girl who relearns sounds with the help of her cochlear implant.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'The Bachelor’s' Kelsey Anderson?

Kelsey is a 25-year-old junior project manager from Louisiana. According to her profile on The Bachelor website, this Southern belle "enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends.” Joey recently opened up to Us Weekly about how he knew he was falling in love with Kelsey during their second one-on-one date in Jasper.