John Leguizamo Said "I Do" Twice, but the Second Time Stuck "When I first saw her, she was so fine, everything in my body was ... the molecules were vibrating." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 21 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If there’s ever been an actor who’s stayed resilient through the constant shifts in the entertainment industry, it’s John Leguizamo. Some might have just discovered the seasoned star through Encanto (2021) or Violent Night (2022), but for millennials, he’s been a Hollywood staple since the Romeo + Juliet (1996) days, or even earlier with the cult classic To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, starring the late, great Patrick Swayze.

Article continues below advertisement

John’s talent is undeniable, but while his impressive list of accolades is well known, his personal life remains more under the radar. Is John Leguizamo married? Does he have kids? We did some digging to find out!

John Leguizamo has been married to his wife for over 20 years.

Source: Mega

John Leguizamo has been married to Justine Maurer since 2003, and in 2024, he shared on the Tamron Hall Show that they had been together for 30 years and married for 21 — a huge milestone if you ask us! And John agrees. "That's a long time, that's three times as much time," he joked, seemingly comparing Hollywood relationships to the average person’s. He’s not wrong; 30 years is no small feat!

Article continues below advertisement

John and Justine’s love story started back in 1993 on the set of Carlito’s Way. She was working in the costume department and asked the designer if she could be there for his fitting. The green light was given, and that was all she needed. But even though their first meeting left an impression, it wasn’t meant to be just yet — John was already in a relationship with fellow actor Yelba Osorio, whom he married in 1994 and divorced by 1996.

Still, he couldn't shake his first impression of Justine. "When I first saw her, she was so fine, everything in my body was ... the molecules were vibrating," he told Tamron. But since he was romantically involved with someone else, they remained friends. "I think Justine and I were at very different points in our lives," he explained to People. "We were able to develop a friendship until the timing was right."

Article continues below advertisement

The two kept in touch over the phone, and by 1996, John finally called Justine again — this time, for a hangout. He had been visiting the city and invited her to come by, and the next day, during a walk, Justine had a realization. "It became evident there’s something romantic here," she recalled. John admitted he had been thinking about her a lot and told her, "Let’s make this something." Soon after, they moved in together.

Article continues below advertisement

When Tamron asked what line John used to finally make his move, he laughed and shared that they were walking on 42nd Street when he told her, "Not all the ladies around here are working." His delivery clearly landed because, as he put it, "She liked that." Fast forward to today, and John and Justine have built a life together and even welcomed a few children along the way.

All about John Leguizamo's two kids, Allegra Sky and Lucas.