Turns out John McAfee Was Kind of the Hunter S. Thompson of the Tech World

"Every now and then, when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas."

That's a quote from Hunter S. Thompson's drug-fueled novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but it wouldn't surprise us if something similar fell out of John McAfee's mouth in the new Netflix documentary about the eccentric tech guru.