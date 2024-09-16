Home > Entertainment John Oliver’s Life Off-Camera: His Marriage to Army Veteran Kate Norley "When you've been in a war you have no time for the insecurities of a mid-range comedian," John joked. By D.M. Published Sept. 16 2024, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

He may be a talk show host, but John Oliver rarely speaks about his own life. John is known for his sharp political humor and biting satire, but his marriage to Kate Norley reveals a more grounded and personal side of the comedian. John and Kate first crossed paths by chance, and their meeting was unexpected and impactful. John often refers to her as his personal hero – as Kate is an Iraq War veteran – noting the incredible contrast between her experiences and his own career in comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

While John’s biting humor and political commentary on Last Week Tonight has made him a household name, Kate plays a key role behind the scenes of his life. Their marriage remains a relatively private affair despite John’s high-profile career. They have managed to balance his life in the spotlight while raising a family – which includes two kids and a dog.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Is John Oliver married? Meet his wife, Kate Norley!

John Oliver and Kate Norley had a chance meeting that turned into a loving relationship. The couple met in 2008 at the Republican National Convention. John, a correspondent for The Daily Show at the time, found himself in a tricky situation with security while covering the event. Kate, who was there working with Vets for Freedom, a group supporting military veterans, helped John avoid getting into trouble, and their bond quickly grew from there.

And while John keeps his family life private, he has expressed his deep admiration for Kate in interviews. “How do you think it goes down when I come back from my day writing for a comedy show, writing jokes? You can see her eyes roll back into her head and go 'just shut up,'" John quipped on The Late Show with David Letterman. "When you've been in a war you have no time for the insecurities of a mid-range comedian."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate is an army veteran who joined the armed services after the 9/11 attacks. She was ultimately deployed to Iraq, where she served as a combat medic and mental health specialist. Kate continues her work with veterans, while balancing her life with John. The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, are busy professional and loving parents.

Article continues below advertisement

John Oliver and Kate Norley share two children.

John Oliver and Kate Norley expanded their family in 2015, with the birth of their first child. Their son, Hudson, was born premature and required an immense amount of medical care. “I have a son. He is 19 months old, he was born prematurely following a very difficult pregnancy and I'm worried about his health and I still worry about his health a lot,” John said on Last Week Tonight.