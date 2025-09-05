John Paulson Breaks Silence After Rep. Massie Links Him to Epstein List Who is John Paulson and what was his connection to Jeffrey Epstein? By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 5 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega and YouTube/@DavidRubenstein

If you’ve been following the broader conversation around political donors and accountability, you might’ve seen John Paulson’s name surface in a place you wouldn’t expect: a connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s list. Yes, the hedge fund billionaire who made headlines for betting against the housing market has found himself part of a different kind of headline. This all started after Representative Thomas Massie name-dropped the billionaire as being in Jeffrey’s little black book.

In a press conference clip that you can watch on Instagram, Representative Massie claimed that John — one of the Republican Party’s top donors — was listed in Epstein’s infamous “black book.” Unsurprisingly, the billionaire wasted no time breaking his silence on the matter.



Representative Massie got everyone talking after revealing John Paulson’s connection to the Epstein list.

So, what exactly did Representative Massie say? In front of cameras and microphones, he said, "Let me give you the name of one the billionaires: John Paulson. He is a major donor to the Republican party, a major donor to the Speaker of the House, a major donor to the president’s campaign, and he is in Epstein’s black book. That is indicative of the types of people who may be implicated or embarrassed by a complete release of these files."

Was it an accusation? Not directly. He clarified that he wasn’t claiming John had done anything illegal. Instead, he suggested that the inclusion of prominent names in sealed files might be a reason why full transparency on Epstein’s connections remains elusive. Still, the moment you hear your name tossed into a sentence involving the Epstein list, it tends to stick. And John? He decided not to stay silent on Representative Massie’s decision to name-drop him.

Here we go. Republican congressman Massey just named John Paulson as one of the billionaire men who frequented Epstein Island. By the way, he’s a big-time GOP donor. pic.twitter.com/AmE6aH9EaM — Elucidated (@Elucidated2) September 4, 2025

John’s net worth and political profile make the attention hard to ignore.

Let’s take a step back. John isn’t just any name on a donor list. He’s the guy who famously earned billions betting against the housing market collapse in 2007-2008. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at around $4 billion. That alone makes him a figure people pay attention to. His net worth combined with his role as a political heavyweight — like hosting a $50.5 million fundraiser for Donald Trump per The Daily Beast — have caused all eyes to land on him and his connection to the Epstein list.

Massie: Let me give you the name of one the billionaires, John Paulson.



He is a major donor to the republican party, a major donor to the speaker of the house, a major donor to the president's campaign and he is in Epstein's black book. pic.twitter.com/AmjYRq5rjw — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) September 4, 2025

Speaking to Newsweek through a spokesperson, John has denied having any connection to Jeffrey and says he has no idea why his name is in his little black book. John’s spokesperson goes on to accuse Representative Massie of a “fabricated attack” and believes he needs to withdraw what he said.

His representative continued, “If John Paulson is in Epstein's black book, it's news to him. He never shared a meal or even a drink with Epstein. Never went to a party he hosted anywhere, never visited Epstein at any of his residences, was never on his plane and never on the island.”

Usually you’re better informed than this about meetings where you weren’t present (the best!). I said John Paulson was in Epstein’s “black book,” not on the “Epstein list,” and I’ve posted publicly available evidence of this already. pic.twitter.com/EZmsPabwCL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 3, 2025

John’s spokesperson added that the connection was a “weak attempt” to imply that Jeffrey and John had some sort of relationship. He concluded his statement by noting that Representative Massie “should be ashamed of himself” for what he fabricated about John.